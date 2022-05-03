Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former Chicago White Sox First-Round Pick Gets DFA'd by LA

Carson Fulmer was removed from the Dodgers major league roster days after being added for bullpen depth.

Carson Fulmer was added to the Dodgers roster to replace Mitch White this past Saturday. Unfortunately for Fulmer, his time in the Dodgers bullpen did not last long. 

Yesterday, the Dodgers designated the right-handed pitcher for assignment as part of their roster moves to get down to 26 players on their big league roster. Major League Baseball allowed teams to carry 28 players until May 1st due to the shortened spring training. 

Fulmer now has the option to rejoin the club in the minor leagues or jump over to a new organization. Considering that the Chicago White Sox first-round pick (8th overall) in 2015 has been with five clubs since 2019, and the Dodgers history of fixing journeyman pitchers, it wouldn't be out of the question that he sticks with LA.

Fulmer last pitched in the majors for the Reds. In 2021, he posted a 6.66 ERA in 25.2 IP.

Carson FulmerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18183439_168396005_lowres
