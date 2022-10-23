Dodgers: Former Closer Open To Possibility Of Returning To LA

After 12 seasons with the Dodgers, Kenley Jansen signed a 1-year $16 million contract with the Atlanta Braves last offseason.

Jansen finished the season with a 5-2 record, grabbing 41 saves, 85 strikeouts, 1.05 WHIP with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings pitched. He now enters the offseason as a free agent and also a hot commodity on the market.

I mean who wouldn't want a guy with three All-Star selections and at least 30 saves in eight of the last nine years? And even though he's already 35 years old his most recent season shows that he's still in great shape and likely to make a strong return. The only question is with what team?

A recent TMZ reporter spoke with Jansen who just landed in his hometown of Los Angeles. When asked if he would be open to reuniting with his former team, he said "Maybe, we'll see what happens this offseason."

Here's the full interview:

Ultimately, Jansen is focused on making a decision with not only himself but also his family in mind. But with his family being here in Los Angeles, I think it's safe to say that Jansen could definitely look to stay closer to home.

Plus Craig Kimbrel's return with the Dodgers is still up in the air after a rocky year as the team's closer. The team could be looking to add a right-handed pitcher to their toolkit especially after suffering from a shaky bullpen this year.

Jansen is arguably one of the best closers in Dodgers' history as he remains the team's all-time leader in saves with 350 and captured his first title in 2020 with the squad.

Maybe the possibility of his return doesn't seem all that crazy especially since we already know the Dodgers are going to look to make some big changes after a disappointing end to the 2022 campaign.