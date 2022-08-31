Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before

For the Dodgers and rival Giants, it's been a tale of two very different seasons. The San Francisco ballclub entered the 2022 season with very high expectations following a 107 win season in 2021. They upended the Dodgers' run of consecutive division titles and were riding high.

The Dodgers ultimately bested them in the National League Division Series, winning 3 of 5 and moving on to the Championship Series. After the loss, the Giants went out and made some moves to bolster their roster. One such move involved the signing of former LA fan favorite, Joc Pederson.

Dodgers fans know all about Joc. He can crush right-handed pitching. He can crush a pint of ice cream. But he doesn't always crush it on defense.

One area where the Giants have been in desperate need of help is on defense. They have 81 errors so far this season, fourth worst in baseball and the club's overall DRS (defensive runs saved) is second-worst in MLB at -36. Only the Washington Nationals are worse (-52).

Pederson has not helped at all on defense in the outfield where he's been worth -6 DRS alone.

Thanks to a bevy of injuries on the Giants roster, including first baseman Brandon Belt missing most of the season with a knee issue, Gabe Kapler and company are looking to add to Joc Pederson's defensive portfolio by potentially playing him at 1B.

Dodger fans have certainly been here before...

In 2019, as Dave Roberts juggled playing time in the outfield for several players, the Dodgers gave Joc a try at first base over the summer.

It did not go well.

While the error count won't tell you the story, fans who were there to witness it with their own eyes will remind you of the ugly display. As well as the LA infielders who racked up errors thanks in part to Joc.

He was clunky and looked plain uncomfortable at the position. The footwork was rough and the digs were never pretty.

For the Giants to get to this point, it surely must be dire straights time in the bay.

The fourth place ballclub comes to LA for the final series of the season next week. Hopefully for all our sakes, "Yung Joc" is playing a little 1B at Dodger Stadium.