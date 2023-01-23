Dodgers: Former Giant Infielder Cracks A Serious Joke About Almost Signing With LA

Former Giant and current Blue Jay Brandon Belt jokes about signing with the Dodgers

As there is every offseason, there was a ton of movement this winter. The Dodgers, along with every MLB team, lost some of their players from 2022, including some big names who have found themselves new homes.

Free agency could be good for some teams but for others, they can feel like the season is over before it even starts.

That is the beauty of professional sports, players can choose where they want to go, and that was the case with former San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt.

Belt signed with the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason after spending 12 seasons in Frisco.

The Texas alum was recently on the radio in the Bay Area, and he cracked a joke that some Frisco fans may not have liked.

"If there's anything worse than the Giants parting ways with the only remaining player from their 2012 and 2014 World Series title teams, it's having that player sign with their rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

After a long, chaotic free agency process, Brandon Belt explained how close he was to trading in his Orange and Black for Dodger blue.

"Honestly, I was probably so close to signing with the Dodgers," Belt said on KNBR's "Papa and Lund".

After a brief pause filled with silence, he allowed Giants fans to breathe again.

"I'm just kidding," he said as laughs broke out. "I would never do that."

It's not like the Dodgers need a player whose best years are way behind him and who is injury prone.

And even if LA needed depth, why would they go after a 34-year-old first baseman if they have superstar Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, who could fill that role if worst comes to worst?

I love how Belt still bleeds those ugly Giants colors even though he is not a part of the organization. I guess the Once a Giant, always a Giant mantra applies to them as well.

Luckily for Brandon, he won't be donning those ugly orange and black jerseys and will don a knockoff Dodger blue color instead. That'll probably be the closest he'll get to Dodger blue.

Nonetheless, we wish Belt the best in Toronto and are glad he is not a Giant anymore.