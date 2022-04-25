Dodgers: Former Giants Reliever Makes LA Debut Over the Weekend

Skip to main content
Right-handed reliever Reyes Moronta made his Dodgers debut against the Padres this weekend.

Before first pitch on Sunday, the Dodgers made a roster move. The team moved veteran pitcher David Price to the injured list after the lefty tested positive for COVID. To keep the bullpen at full capacity, the Dodgers elected to recall right-handed reliever Reyes Moronta from the Triple-A OKC Dodgers. 

It didn't take long for Moronta to make his Dodgers debut. Manager Dave Roberts inserted the righty into the seventh inning with LA sitting on a 8-1 lead. Moronta pitched a scoreless inning and allowed just one hit. He also struck out outfielder Wil Myers.

Moronta spent his first four big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He logged a 2.65 ERA in 136 appearances (113.1 IP). He suffered a shoulder injury in August of 2019 and was never quite the same. The hard-throwing righty made the Giants Opening Day roster in 2021, but a right flexor straight relegated him to Triple-A. He never resurfaced with the Giants.

The 29-year-old was a non-roster invitee to Dodgers camp this spring. With Price temporarily sidelined with COVID, Moronta has a chance to show that he can still pitch effectively at the big league level. 

Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price (33) warms up before throwing live batting practice during spring training at Camelback Ranch.
