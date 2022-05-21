Dodgers: Former LA Ace Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain

The Dodgers weren't the only time spending plenty of cash this offseason. The Mets, and their new owner Steve Cohen, signed Starling Marte ($78M/4yrs), Mark Canha ($26.5M/2yrs), Eduardo Escobar ($20M/2yrs), and last, but certainly not least, Max Scherzer. New York inked Scherzer to a show-stopping three-year, $130M contract.

Scherzer has lived up to the contract so far. In eight starts, the three-time Cy Young winner posted a 2.54 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP, but this week, Scherzer was lifted from his start after straining his right oblique. Mad Max would typically rebuff the training staff from taking the field to consult him on an injury, but the hurler signaled to the dugout immediately after the injury.

Scherzer was placed on the 15-day IL and, according to reports, is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. Meaning, the Mets will be without both Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom for the foreseeable future. Max discussed his injury with reporters.

“Just felt a zing on my left side and just knew I was done. When I felt it, I just knew there’s no way you can throw another pitch, so just get out of there.”

His injury brought back memories of the pitcher experiencing "dead arm" in the 2021 NLCS as a member of the Dodgers. He started Game 2 for LA, but was unable to take the mound for Game 6.

Scherzer is a likely Hall-of-Famer, but his injury is a reminder of the perils of signing an aging ace to a long term deal for major money.