Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Closer Etches Name in Record Books

For more than a decade, Kenley Jansen was logging saves for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This past offseason, Kenley opted to sign with the Atlanta Braves instead of waiting around for LA to clear up salary cap space to sign him. There didn't appear to be any bad feelings between Jansen and the Dodgers organization. It was just time for both parties to go in a different direction.

But with Craig Kimbrel, the Dodgers new closer, giving up a pair of runs late in LA's 5-3 loss to Cleveland, some Dodgers fans suggested that LA should have re-signed Jansen this offseason.

On Thursday, those fans received some confirmation bias. Jansen shut the door on the Giants in the Braves 7-6 win to earn his 369th career save. That save gave Kenley sole possession of 10th place all-time for career saves. Jansen posted a photo of his historic outing.

Jansen is now just nine saves behind Joe Nathan for ninth all-time and there's a very, very outside chance that Kenley, who's third in saves this year, could pass Kimbrel this season. Kimbrel is currently at 384 saves.

Kenley and the Braves are currently hosting the Dodgers for a three-game series.