Dodgers: Former LA All-Star Receives Standing Ovation During Ring Ceremony

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson got a standing ovation from the Atlanta crowd on Monday.

American sports fans are keenly aware that in addition to being entertainment, professional sports are first and foremost, a business. Often times, there's a fan favorite player, or a well-liked player that fans think are going to stick around forever. Then, one offseason, poof, they're gone. That was the case when it came to the Dodgers and Joc Pederson.

Pederson posted a .991 OPS during the Dodgers 2020 championship run. The Dodgers former 11th-round pick hit free agency that winter and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Pederson was then shipped to the Braves as part of Chicago's trade deadline fire sale. Pederson and the Braves, including one Freddie Freeman, would go on to win the 2021 World Series, beating the Dodgers in the NLCS in the process.

On Monday, Pederson, who's now a member of the San Francisco Giants, received his World Series ring, and a standing ovation, in Atlanta prior to first pitch. 

Pederson is partially credited for helping change the locker room culture in Atlanta. His infamous pearl necklace was a catalyst for improving the overall moral of the team and helped Joc endear himself to his new teammates and Braves fans.

He struggled in the 2021 World Series against the Astros, but in the NLDS and NLCS, he posted a .987 OPS, hit three home runs, and recorded nine RBI.

In fact, one of the three came off of Max Scherzer in Game 2 of the NLCS.

After being on the last two World Series winners, Dodgers fans are just hoping and praying that Joc's streak doesn't continue while he's on the Giants. 

