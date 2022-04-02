Dodgers: Former LA All-Star to Represent LA in New HR Derby Event

Major League Baseball has taken more steps in recent years to increase the exposure of the sport internationally. They've played regular season games in Puerto Rico, Japan, Mexico and England. In fact, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks played a two-game set in Australia back in 2014 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

This year, the league will be putting on a new event that's a bit of a barnstorming tour - "Home Run Derby X". There's three stops in total this year: London, Seoul, and Mexico City. The tour features participants from the Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, and Yankees. Those clubs will each have four "players', including former players accompanied by a content creator.

“Inspired by the success and simplicity of the Home Run Derby the day before the MLB All-Star Game, Home Run Derby X has been developed with the goal of attracting a new audience to baseball; creating high-energy live event experiences and opportunities for digital storytelling.”

None other than Adrián González will represent the Dodgers. In addition to participating in the tour, González will also continue his new duties as in-studio analyst on SportsNet LA.

González posted the following hype video for Home Run Derby X on his Twitter account.

In his time with the Dodgers, González was made an All-Star team and was awarded a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger at first base. He also led the majors in RBI (116) in 2014.

In addition to González, Nick Swisher, Geovany Soto, and Jonny Gomes will also be participating in Home Run Derby X.