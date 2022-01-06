Dodgers: Former LA Infielder Loretta Joins Padres Front Office

In National League West news, the third-place San Diego Padres have reportedly hired a new executive. Mark Loretta, a 15-year MLB veteran, will rejoin the Padres as a special assistant.

Loretta, 50, was born in Santa Monica, California, and played his final season with the Dodgers in 2009. That year, he had one of the most spectacular hits for the team in over 20 years when he knocked a jam shot to center to walk-off against St. Louis during the NLDS. This came shortly after one of the funniest moments of the year thanks to Matt Holliday.

Loretta played for the Padres from 2003-2005 where he posted arguably the best stretch of his career, slashing .314/.377/.438 over 413 games. Altogether, he hit .295 with 76 home runs and 629 RBIs over his career.

From 2010-2019, after his playing career had ended, he joined San Diego staff as coach/instructor/wearer of many hats.

In recent years, he has served as a bench coach for the Chicago Cubs.

