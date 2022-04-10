Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Bracing for Boos at Chavez Ravine

Joc Pederson isn't expecting a lot of support from Dodgers fans this time around.

Dodgers-Giants is arguably one of the best rivalries in professional sports. There's decades upon decades of history between the two clubs. Whenever they play, something incredible usually happens. Last year was no different as both teams topped 100 wins in a divisional race for the ages. 

Each and every game had an added weight to it. The gravity of those games created an intense environment. The Giants ended up beating out the Dodgers for the division crown by a single game.

This season, another former Dodgers player will be playing for LA's archrival. Joc Pederson unfortunately now wears the black and orange after signing a one-year deal with the club this offseason. 

Unlike the warm reception he received in a Cubs uniform last year, Pederson isn't counting on any cheers from Dodgers fans this time around. Just boos. 

“I’m happy to be on this side of [the rivalry] now and stop getting yelled at in the outfield. That’ll be nice. I’m sure the Dodgers fans will yell at me now because I’m with the Giants. But my past reunions there, with the Cubs, they were really nice. They were welcoming, I guess.”

Pederson spent his first six full regular seasons with the Dodgers. The left-handed slugger produced a .806 OPS in Dodgers blue and compiled 130 home runs.

He thoroughly enjoyed playing in Los Angeles, but it sounds like he's well aware of the jeering he's going to get in the outfield at Chavez Ravine.

Joc and the Giants make their first trip to Dodger Stadium on May 3rd for a two-game set. 

