Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Thinks Most of MLB Cheated Like Astros

Steven Souza Jr. had some interesting thoughts about the Astros.

The Houston Astros sign stealing scandal is one of the biggest scandals in modern baseball. It permanently altered how baseball fans view the 2017 World Series, especially Dodgers fans. Given that it's a tainted title, it's understandable.

Even after a few years later, players and fans still aren't quite over it. Including, former Dodgers outfielder Steven Souza Jr. who had himself a day with some fans on Twitter about the scandal.

Souza initiated an interaction with a fan who stated that Houston's Jose Altuve was his least favorite player in the sport. Souza commented that they're some "really good" folks playing ball in Houston, but that wasn't all.

“I know you don’t wanna hear this but those Astro guys are actually some really good human beings over there. …I’m not going to get into all that but you should know that if you think Houston was the only team with a sign-stealing system you’re dead wrong.”

Dodgers fans can breathe a sigh of relief - Souza added that he wasn't including teams that he had specifically played on.

Souza played 17 games for the Dodgers last season and slashed .152/.222/.333. He signed a minor league contract with the Seattle Mariners this offseason. 

