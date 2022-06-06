Dodgers: Former LA Prospect Lands Nine-Figure Extension with Houston

It's not often that the Dodgers are on the losing end of a trade, but fans can officially chalk up the Josh Fields-Yordan Álvarez 2016 trade as a loss.

In August of 2016, team president Andrew Friedman, who's always looking to add another bullpen arm, was in need of a right-handed reliever. Friedman and his team reached out to Houston about veteran Josh Fields. All Houston asked for in return was one prospect. The Dodgers sent Houston a laundry list of prospects to choose from, including Cuban outfielder Yordan Álvarez.

Álvarez came up with the Astros in 2019 and absolutely raked. The left-handed slugger slashed .313/.412/.655 in 369 plate appearances. He mashed 27 home runs, logged a preposterous 1.067 OPS, and earned AL rookie of the year honors.

He missed the bulk of 2020 due to injury, but has been one of the best power hitters in baseball since coming up. Since 2019, Álvarez ranks fifth in OPS among hitters with at least 1,000 plate appearances.

Which is why the Astros signed the slugger to a six-year, $115M contract extension over the weekend.

Fields spent two years on the Dodgers, but has the unfortunate distinction of giving up back-to-back home runs in the tenth inning of Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against his former team.

Fields spent one more season with the Dodgers before he was released in 2019.

The Dodgers don't lose many transactions, but safe to say, giving up Álvarez for a reliever who lasted just two seasons with the teams is a truly a "L".