Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Signs with the New York Yankees

Shane Greene will not be making a return to the Dodgers.

The on-again-off-again relationship between reliever Shane Greene and the Dodgers is officially off. At least for the foreseeable future. After the Dodgers designated him for assignment a second time in two seasons, the Yankees swooped in and signed the one-time All-Star to a minor league deal.

This season, Greene made just one appearance for the Dodgers. He threw two scoreless innings of relief before being removed from the roster in order to make space for veteran David Price

Across two seasons with the Dodgers, Greene pitched in ten games and posted a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched.

For Greene, it's a return to where his big league career started. The Yankees drafted the righty in the 15th round of the 2009 draft. He made his major league debut in pinstripes in 2014. That winter, he was part of a three-team trade between New York, Detroit, and Arizona that also involved Robbie Ray and Didi Gregorius. 

