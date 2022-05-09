Skip to main content
Dodgers: Former LA Reliever Spotted at Buster Posey's Retirement Celebration

Brian Wilson made a special trip to Oracle Park for Buster Posey's special day.

MLB bullpens in the modern era are a never-ending carousel of arms. Besides the marquee names, it's hard to keep track of all the teams relievers have played for during their career. 

That being said, Brian Wilson, the pitcher, not the Beach Boy, is likely not a name Dodgers fans have forgotten. After piling up saves with the Giants, Wilson landed in Los Angeles in 2013. He pitched in 79 games for the Dodgers, but clearly, he's still a Giant at heart.

Over the weekend, Wilson made a cameo at his Buster Posey's retirement celebration at Oracle Park. After Posey's kids threw ceremonial first pitches to the 2012 NL MVP, Wilson appeared on the mound and gave Posey a big 'ol bear hug.

Posey of course caught the vast majority of Wilson's 171 saves as a Giant. Wilson certainly hasn't forgotten.

