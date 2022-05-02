Dodgers: Former LA Starter Writers Comical Message in Twins Dugout

Baseball is a sport full of superstitions. Whether it's wearing the same glove every game or a special pair of socks, baseball is full of quirky beliefs. When a team is on a heater, those superstitions come into play more than ever. Which is why Kenta Maeda decided to apologize to his Twins teammates this past Saturday.

Maeda has been rehabbing from Tommy John surgery at the Twins facility in Fort Meyers, Florida. So when the Twins were visiting the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend, Maeda decided to make the drive to support his teammates from the dugout at Tropicana Field.

His appearance on the stoop coincided with the Twins seeing their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

The next day, Maeda left a hilarious note in the dugout.

"I'm sorry for snapping the winning streak. I will not be in the dugout today. - #18 Kenta Maeda"

This isn't the first time Kenta has poked fun at himself. After news broke that the universal DH was coming to baseball for good this February, the hurler responded with emojis and a great video in response.

In his four years with the Dodgers, Maeda was rarely injured and always seemed to answer the bell. He appeared in at least 29 games every year, made 103 total starts, and recorded a 3.87 ERA.

The Dodgers traded him to the Twins prior to the 2020 season. That year, he finished second in AL Cy Young voting (2.70 ERA in 11 starts).