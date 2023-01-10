Dodgers: Former LA World Series Champ is Signing with the Royals

An old friend and World Series champion with the 2020 Dodgers is hopefully finally getting an opportunity for some much deserved playing time. Left-handed hitter Matt Beaty has reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals for the 2023 season.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tweeted the news on Tuesday.

Beaty spent his first three seasons as a big leaguer with the Dodgers, ultimately bringing home a World Series ring with the team in 2020. He was up and down often with the club in 2021 where, despite the odds stacked against him, he still performed admirably posting a .270 batting average and .363 on-base percentage.

Following that season, the Dodgers designated Beaty for assignment and ultimately traded him to the rival Padres. Unfortunately for the infielder/outfielder, things didn't get too much better in San Diego.

He spent a good chunk of time on the injured list with a left shoulder issue (missing about three months of the season). When he was healthy, he struggled mightily at the big league level, albeit in a small sample size (20 games, .093 avg). He fared better in the minors, posting a .366 OPB and .715 OPS over 145 plate appearances.

The Padres released Beaty in September.

With the Royals, he'll need to flash some defensive versatility to get into the lineup. After a solid debut season in 2022, Vinnie Pasquantino figures to get the lion's share of playing time at first base and at DH. Rookie Nick Pratto also profiles similarly to Beaty, making for a bench crowded with lefty swingers.