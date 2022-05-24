Dodgers: Former MVP Caliber Player Backs Max Muncy After Game-Ending Error

A great week for the Dodgers ended in a soul-crushing loss on Sunday in Philadelphia. In the bottom of the tenth innings, Max Muncy mishandled a routine ground ball to allow the Phillies to score two runs for a walk-off victory and snap LA's seven-game winning streak.

After the game, longtime Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp voiced his support Muncy, who's also going through it at the plate this season (.157 batting average).

"That man is a baller. Lots of big hits coming this season."

Muncy was right back in the lineup on Monday against the Nationals. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he never considered benching Max, even after a rough day for the two-time All-Star (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett.

"No. That wasn’t a thought. … I didn’t want to be reactionary and say, ‘He had a tough game. I’m going to sit him.’ .. I think the best solution is to run him back out there and play"

The left-handed slugger voiced some his frustrations with his season as a whole after the game on Sunday.

“But it’s one of those things where, I go out there every day and I try to at least throw something in the bucket, try to do whatever I can to help the team win — whether it’s get a walk, get on base, make a play."

Muncy is still walking at high rate (19.5%), but has struggled to make consistent contact and generate power this season. He has just eight extra-base hits this year.