Dodgers Foundation Celebrates 30th Anniversary of American Disabilities Act

From L.A. Dodgers PR:

What: The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) will host a Community Drive-Thru presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a food distribution event for high-need youth including disabled youth and their families in honor of the 30 anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the landmark civil rights law prohibiting discrimination against people with disabilities.

In partnership with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the City of Fontana, LADF returns to its 51 Dodgers Dreamfield, a year after its grand opening, to serve 500 pre-registered families for a distribution of food boxes, books and educational resources, socks, and hygiene supplies to help keep families healthy and active. Opened in 2019, the Dodgers Dreamfield at Jack Bulik Park in Fontana was built as a safe place to play for youth of all abilities including about 18% of children (approximately 3,000) living in the Fontana area with a disability or chronic condition and families often faced with barriers to sports participation.

Families served have been identified as those with the most need from local partners City of Fontana Emergency Operations Center, Challengers Little League, Above the Limits, Special Olympics, Easterseals Disability Services, Think Together, Scripps College Academy, Shoes that Fit, and San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

Volunteers supporting the event include members from San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, City of Fontana, LADF Field Champions, Up2Us Sports, Easterseals Disability Services, Shoes That Fit, and Dodger employees.

Who: Nichol Whiteman, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Tiffany Rubin, Director of Youth Programs, Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation

Daniel Schneider, Community Services Manager, City of Fontana

When:

9:30 a.m.-Families/car lineup begins

10:00 a.m.-Drive-thru distribution begins (peak service time; media encouraged)

12:00 p.m.- Event Concludes

Where:

16581 Filbert Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

MISC: LADF Grantmaking is focused on the most pressing problems facing underserved communities today and seeks to invest in proven programs that help address Los Angeles’ most pressing problems like health care, homelessness, education equity, and youth development; all while implementing a social justice lens. To learn more about the current impact of COVID-19 that nonprofit partners have experienced thus far, LADF distributed a brief survey to its 2019 and 2020 grantees. LADF released a COVID-19 Grantee Needs Assessment sharing the impact of the pandemic on its nonprofit partners and recommendations for support. To learn more about the COVID-19 Needs Assessment, detailing the impact of the pandemic on nonprofits and how LADF has adapted support during this time, please visit Dodgers.com/Grants.

The Dodgers and Dodgers Foundation launched joint relief efforts in early April and are working with team partners to provide 356,280 meals and $953,000 worth of food, water, hygiene necessities, and Dodger products, including boxes of essentials picked up in a drive-thru setting in the communities of the families they serve. For more information on relief efforts, educational programs and community resources, please visit Dodgers.com/Relief.

LADF builds and refurbishes baseball and softball fields in underserved communities through the Dodgers Dreamfields program, which provides families across Los Angeles with safe havens and points of pride in their own neighborhoods. Dodgers Dreamfields are game-changers, revitalizing green spaces to help re-energize the community’s involvement in baseball and softball, while boosting the safety of local parks and providing a place where neighbors can gather, exercise and play. Since 2003, LADF has refurbished 51 Dodgers Dreamfields and invested over $10.6 million throughout the Greater Los Angeles area, providing 368,000 kids access to playable baseball and softball fields.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We envision a city where everyone regardless of zip code has the opportunity to thrive. We are tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation.