InsideTheDodgers
Top Stories
News

Dodgers Foundation Named 2020 Play Champion

Howard Cole

Via Los Angeles Dodgers PR:

Los Angeles - The Aspen Institute’s Project Play announced Tuesday that it has named the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) as a 2020 Project Play Champion. The Aspen Institute’s Project Play Champions program annually recognizes local and national organizations that are taking new, meaningful, and specific actions consistent with the Project Play framework. LADF is recognized for its Field Champions initiative and Dodgers RBI program, a sports-based youth development program for kids, which utilizes baseball and softball participation to provide life-changing social and emotional learning and access to health care and educational opportunities.

An initiative of the Aspen Institute, Project Play aims to help stakeholders build healthy communities through sport. Among its sub-initiatives is Project Play 2020, a multi-year effort by leading organizations to grow national sport participation rates and related metrics among youth. As part of the recognition, LADF will be featured at the Project Play Summit 2020, the nation's premier annual gathering of leaders at the intersection of youth, sport and health.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, a leader in sports-based youth development, recognizes the importance of ensuring that low income communities not only have access to softball and baseball, but to a supportive environment of coaches and resources. We’re proud to highlight them as a 2020 Project Play Champion and an exemplar organization working to engage kids through community-based play,” said Tom Farrey, Executive Director for the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program.

In 2020, in partnership with Up2Us Sports, LADF has doubled its Field Champions program and trains community members to serve as LADF ambassadors, mentors, and coaches who help Dodgers RBI coaches and participants learn sports techniques, nutrition, injury prevention, and life skills.

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2020 class of Project Play Champions. Alongside Up2Us Sports, we have expanded our Field Champions program, and provide a well-balanced foundation for coaches to gain game knowledge and important strategies that offer powerful support to Dodgers RBI players,” said Nichol Whiteman, LADF Chief Executive Officer. “Field Champions attend skill-based coaching workshops, that include trauma-informed approaches and positive youth development strategies, to support players and help them grow social-emotional learning attributes. Our coaches play a critical role in helping youth in our communities heal and thrive.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodgers RBI and Field Champions have made the necessary pivot to support thousands of participants through virtual and online components, including coaches training, parent workshops, baseball and softball Dodger Drills, college-prep sessions, and Wellness Wednesdays fitness and nutrition lessons. Field Champions have also been activated to provide direct support at food distribution centers and Dodger Day Drive-Thru events for low-income communities. Through these efforts, LADF will continue to significantly equip coaches to help support participants in underserved communities to access resources and services they need to thrive.

To learn more about the program and the members selected as the 2020 Class of Project Play Champions, please visit https://www.aspenprojectplay.org/champions.

About the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation:

ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation is bigger than baseball with ambitions to be the city’s premier charity. We envision a city where everyone regardless of zip code has the opportunity to thrive. We are tackling the most pressing problems facing Los Angeles with a mission to improve education, health care, homelessness and social justice for all Angelenos. Since 1995, we have invested more than $30 million in programs and grants to nonprofits, and fundraising has increased by 1,000% since 2012. That growth has enabled us to do more.

Visit LADF online at www.dodgers.com/ladf, follow them on Twitter, @DodgersFdn, Instagram, @dodgersfoundation, and like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LosAngelesDodgersFoundation. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Corey Seager, Will Smith in 2020

There are two schools of thought on Corey Seager. One says that in a comeback 2019 season after both Tommy John and and hip surgery, he managed a National League leading 44 doubles, 19 home runs and 87 RBI, with a .272/.335/.483 slash line. You think he should've done better after what he'd been through? Well, grab a bat.

Howard Cole

by

VirgilHilts

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Mookie Betts in 2020

Friedman wasn't kidding when he said that Betts is "the best player I have ever traded for and probably, I feel confident saying, it’s the best player I ever will trade for." Since I'm a Friedman whisperer, I'll translate. Friedman had concluded two things there.

Howard Cole

by

Gillyking

Koufax, Guerrero, Welch Highlight This Day in Dodgers History

"Two and two to Harvey Kuenn, one strike away." Everybody knows Vin Scully's call from Sandy Koufax's perfect game, "September the 9th, 1965, in the City of Angels." The end of Sandy's first no-hitter, June 30, 1962, not so much. Most of us only know that it happened, 58 years ago today. Story within.

Howard Cole

by

Mike J Lewis

Meet the Non-Roster Players in the Dodgers' Player Pool

The pools need not include every player on a team’s 40-man roster, and in many cases do not. The Dodgers, however, did include every player on their 40-man. Here, then, is a quick look at each of the 11 non-roster players included in the Dodgers player pool.

Cliff Corcoran

by

DDiNoto

Video: What to Expect From Dodgers' Cody Bellinger in 2020

Before I hurl a bunch of numbers at you, let's stipulate that baseball prognostications, a crap-shoot to some degree under normal circumstance, is a full-on shot in the dark this year. Bang!

Howard Cole

by

Blue Hawk

Why a Mariners/Angels Game at Dodger Stadium? Your 'Naked Gun' Questions Answered Here

Spoiler alert: The film climaxes with a plot to assassinate the Queen of England being foiled by a bumbling police detective who goes undercover as an opera singer, and then as a home plate umpire. It's all set against the California Angels hosting the Seattle Mariners in the midst of a pennant race.

Paul Banks

Odds for World Series Matchups, Dodgers vs. Every AL Team

You wouldn't expect a Detroit vs. San Francisco World Series -- or maybe you would, I don't really know that you that well -- but if you do and want to put your money down, the odds are 5000/1.

Howard Cole

Video: Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman on 2020 Dodgers, Baseball Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Notably, both men were asked how they felt about facing the Astros, which, with the this-year-only realignment calling for the Dodgers to play their traditional National League West rivals and American League West teams, is a thing now. Roberts and Friedman answered diplomatically, after what Orange County Register writer referred to as a "pregnant pause" to ponder an answer. It was funny. Watch the video and see for yourself.

Howard Cole

by

Lydia2

Gambling: MLB Stat Leader Chances Plus Over/Under Numbers For Each Specific Leader in a 60-Game Season

A whole lotta Dodgers-related prop bets for you to ponder have just posted. And a bunch of others about the 2020 baseball season in general. Courtesy of online sports book BetOnline.

Howard Cole

The 2020 MLB Season: So Dumb and So Terrible

The players want to play because they are workers, this is their job, and they, like all of us, want both a return to normalcy and to draw as much of their salaries as possible. They are also a group of athletic young men who, as a whole, likely have an inflated sense of their own physical superiority.

Cliff Corcoran