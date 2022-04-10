Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Comforts Emotional Rockies Player

Freddie Freeman showed some great class in the Dodgers Opening Day game against the Rockies.

Yesterday was another Opening Day for the Dodgers and the Rockies. For Rockies shortstop José Iglesias though, it was a day with added meaning.

In the bottom of the second, Iglesias singled in Connor Joe for a 2-0 Rockies lead. As he arrived at first base, Iglesias began to get teary eyed. It was his first hit in the MLB since the passing of his father. It was an emotional experience for Iglesias.

After he collected himself a bit, the 11-year veteran was embraced by Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. 

It was a heart warming moment for two athletes, who, as Iglesias mentioned are people just like us. 

The shortstop clearly appreciated the gesture. 

“It was a beautiful moment, beyond baseball, we’re human beings. That was very nice of Freddie.”

