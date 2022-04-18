Skip to main content
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Explains Why His Swing Isn't 'In Sync' Yet

Even after a four hit day, Freddie still doesn't feel locked in yet.

After just four games in the front of the home fans, Freddie Freeman already feels like a Dodger. The southern California native has received a warm welcome to say the last from the folks at Dodger Stadium. 

Freeman hit .375 and collected four RBI in his first series in Los Angeles. The scary thing is, Freeman still isn't feeling like his swing is where it needs to be quite yet. The slugger explained in a post game interview with SportsNet LA's Kirsten Watson

"To be honest, it's not really in sync. Yesterday I struck out a couple of times, struck out my first at-bat [today]. I've been trying to tweak some things in the cage and feel good, but kind of just gave up on that after the first at-bat. Just told myself to compete and try to hit singles to left field and I was able to do that four straight times. It's early in the season, just trying to grind, feel good..."

Yesterday, Freeman logged three RBI in the Dodgers 9-1 win over the Reds to complete the four game sweep. Freddie's two-run single helped put the finishing touches on a seven run fourth inning for the Dodgers.

In the eighth, Freeman fouled the first two pitches off from Art Warren before slapping another opposite field single to score Gavin Lux.

Based on his own assessment, Freeman still doesn't think he's where he needs to be from an offensive standpoint. 

That's good news for the Dodgers, and bad news for the rest of the league. 

