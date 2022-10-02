Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Isn’t Taking This Season For Granted

The Dodgers set a new franchise record last night grabbing their 110th win of the season. It’s no question that this Dodgers team is special, their run differential is otherworldly, their lineup is something out of a video game and their bullpen is as solid as a rock.

We’re witnessing something great this season and it may not seem like it because the Dodgers have been consistent, but this season seems different.

Just ask Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman, who told OC Registers Bill Plunkett that you can’t diminish what the Dodgers have been accomplishing this year.

“We’ve been talking about it the last few days,” first baseman Freddie Freeman said. “You’ve got to appreciate what’s going on. You never know if this could happen again. It’s hard to realize it when you’re doing it. We’re just trying to win every game every single night. But when you’re in the high-five line and you see (on the scoreboard) ‘New Franchise Record – 110 Wins’ you realize we’re doing something special this year.”

When the season started back in April, you knew the Dodgers would be good and win their division this year, but not like this.

Even with all the injuries they’ve suffered, especially losing some major arms in the pen and starting rotation, they still claim to have the best team ERA in the league.

The offense is explosive as it can be and from the top of the lineup to the bottom is probably the best in the MLB.

And Freeman has a ton to do with that. The 33-year-old was the right person to bring in and has bought into the Dodgers culture.

Appreciate these moments, because you never know when we will witness something like this Dodger team ever again.

October is here and the postseason is around the corner. Los Angeles will look to finish properly this time in order to seal the title of “greatest team of all time.”