Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Makes Shocking Admission After Return From Injured List
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman was activated from the injured list just in time for Friday's home game, which included a bobblehead giveaway commemorating his World Series walk-off grand slam.
Freeman is not one to willingly skip games, and it's part of the reason why the first baseman played in the postseason despite battling an ankle injury that would have taken over a month to heal.
October saw a hobbled hero cement his name in Dodgers lore, but the World Series MVP was hesitant to admit that he needed this IL stint in order to fully recover from his sprained ankle.
“I hate to admit it,” Freeman said, “but I might have needed these 10 days.”
Freeman re-injured the same ankle that hampered him in the postseason after taking a fall in the shower. The freak accident caused the first baseman to miss the Dodgers' series against the Atlanta Braves as well as the team's road trip to the east coast.
Although Freeman missed over a week of the young 2025 season, he found the time off renewed his ankle.
“It was actually very valuable,” Freeman said of the IL stint. “This is the best I’ve felt since I got hurt. Better than before the Tigers series. So this was huge. I feel really good.”
Freeman's latest remarks may not make manager Dave Roberts very happy, but it does show the Dodgers superstar is ready to get back into action after missing several games so early in the year.
“I feel as free as I possibly can be now, way better than I have the last few weeks,” Freeman said. “I feel like I could steal a base.”
