Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Out of Words to Describe Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani's teammates are running out of words when they are asked to describe him. It happened for Freddie Freeman on Tuesday after the Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3.
Ohtani crushed a leadoff home run in the win at Guaranteed Rate Field extending his RBI streak to nine games. The next day, he passed the franchise record last equaled by Roy Campanella in 1955. RBIs became an official stat in 1920.
“I don't know what more we can really say about him,” Freeman said of Ohtani. “I think we've said everything we can since he's entered this league about what an amazing player he is. … Sometimes, you’ve just got to step back and just appreciate a player like this.”
Ohtani’s second RBI on Tuesday came in the fourth inning, when he pulled a cutter down-and-in to right field, scoring Gavin Lux and moving Miguel Vargas to second.
“Regardless of the RBI streak, I think it's really about the team creating the opportunities to be able to drive in the run,” Ohtani said.
The month of June has been great for the first-year Dodger. In 23 games, he has a .310/.425/.736 slash line, with 11 homers, 23 RBIs and 17 walks compared to 20 strikeouts. He has been even hotter during his 10-game RBI streak, slashing .444/.563/1.194 with eight homers and 17 RBIs.