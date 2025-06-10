Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Predicted to Shockingly Lose Out on All-Star Starting Nod
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is arguably putting together the best performance of his career.
More news: Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin Breaks Silence After Another Elbow Injury
Freeman is hitting .351 with nine home runs, 41 runs batted in, and a 1.009 OPS. He's accrued a 2.3 bWAR this season.
The World Series MVP ranks positively in Outs Above Average, placing in the 76th percentile of qualified fielders.
While many players who are closer to the end of their careers than the beginning typically trend downward, Freeman has only gotten better at age 35. Last season, the first baseman became the Dodgers' hobbled hero, earning a striking resemblance to franchise legend Kirk Gibson.
But the journey to the World Series was arduous for Freeman, as his son Maximus was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome soon after the All-Star break.
Freeman had a down year in 2024 by his standards, but he's certainly put on quite the show this season even with an ankle that isn't fully healed.
However, MLB insider David Schoenfield doesn't think he will be named the National League's starting first baseman for the All-Star Game in Atlanta this summer. Instead, he's given his vote to New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
"This is a coin flip, especially because Freeman spent time on the injured list early this season. Both have also been incredible in high-leverage situations, with Freeman hitting .303/.457/.606 and Alonso even better at .419/.525/.907. That does it for me. Alonso gets the nod."
Alonso is perhaps putting together the best performance of his career at the plate in 2025, and leads the NL in RBIs.
Freeman has been named the NL starting first baseman for the All-Star Game four times throughout his illustrious career in 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023. However, Schoenfield believes he won't earn his fifth All-Star start this season.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Slams NL Rival for Disrespectful Move
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.