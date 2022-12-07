Skip to main content

Dodgers Free Agency: Aaron Judge Returns to Yankees on Mega Deal

Ultimately the Dodgers weren't strongly in the mix for the superstar.

The Aaron Judge to LA saga is over. Of course, it was every bit of a long shot all offseason long. But yes, the Dodgers miss out on the star free agent who agreed to a new deal to return to the New York Yankees. 

MLB.com's Jon Morosi was the first to report the news.

Judge and the Yankees came together on a 9-year, $360 million deal for him to stay put in New York. The Giants and Padres were reportedly in the mix until the last minute with both teams actually putting forth bigger offers for the star.

In the Dodgers' view of things, LA likely kicked the tires on Judge but were never seriously considered. The club is laying the groundwork for a youth movement in 2023 and hoping to stay under the luxury tax as well.

So, the Yankees keep their man and the NL West stays status quo for the moment. More to come from the final big day at the winter meetings in San Diego.

