Dodgers: Freeman Provides Honest Analysis Of How Postseason Has Been Going So Far

Down 2-1 in the NLDS, Freddie Freeman addresses the team's struggles so far.

These past three games into the postseason have not been pretty, to say the least. We know that and the team is well aware of it also. 

First-year Dodger, Freddie Freeman reflected on the team's performance so far in October:

"We’re pitching good right now and we’re not hitting so we have to hit tomorrow.”

"It’s unfortunate in baseball,” Freeman added, “sometimes it happens, we’re not getting hits when we need to. We still had some opportunities, so if you’re going to take a positive out of something, I guess you can take that.”

It's been obvious that the Dodgers' bats have been struggling but their pitching has been as close to perfect as it gets with the exception of Game 3 starter Tony Gonsolin. Between starters Urias and Kershaw and the bullpen, the team has done all it can to hold the Padres. 

The LA bullpen put together 7.2 innings of 1-run baseball to keep the team in the game

But when it comes down to it, if the Dodgers can't respond with hits especially in crucial. In Friday's game, the Dodgers were 0-9 with RISP. Their only run of the game came from a sac fly in the fifth. 

Freddie Freeman has been among those who are struggling to find contact with the ball. He added this after his 0-3 game last night: 

At least Freeman and hopefully the rest of the lineup is well aware of the need for bats, especially tonight as they face the possibility of getting eliminated. 

Southpaw Tyler Anderson will be on the mound for the Dodgers and if he's on tonight then hopefully the offense can pull through as well and force a Game 5. 

Game time starts at 6:35 PT and will be aired on FS1. 

