Dodgers Friday Game Cancelled; Doubleheader Set for Saturday at Wrigley Field

The Dodgers Friday game against the Cubs was cancelled due to inclement weather.

There's nothing quite like the last day of the work week coupled with a Dodgers day game. Let's be honest, most Dodgers fans were planning on watching their favorite baseball team take on the Chicago Cubs while "working" on the last day of the typical work week.

It is not to be.

Due to inclement weather in Chicago, the Dodgers-Cubs game today has been postponed. In order to make up the game, the two teams will play a doubleheader tomorrow at Wrigley Field. In the words of Cubs legend Ernie Banks, let's play two!

First pitch for the first game of the day is set for 10:05 AM PST. The second leg of the doubleheader starts at 4:40 PM.

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the first game of the day. Tyler Anderson gets the ball for the second contest.

A Friday without Dodgers baseball is disappointing, but fans will get to kick off their weekend with a Kershaw start. 

