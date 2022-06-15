Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

The Dodgers appear to once again have a few things to figure out regarding their starting rotation. Unfortunately, Walker Buehler has been shut down due to a flexor strain and he could be out for almost three full months.

Fortunately, they just got Clayton Kershaw back and the Dodgers could have a full rotation once again when Andrew Heaney returns, opening the possibility of a six-man rotation to compensate for the loss of Buehtane.

According to Bill Plunket of the OC Register, rather than looking at who they may be able to trade for, Friedman is focusing on the options they already have to absorb the loss

"Those internal options begin with Mitch White who “will kind of be that sixth starter for now,” Friedman said.

Latest on Walker Buehler Injury, Will Dodgers Trade For Impact Starter, Frankie Montas, Castillo?

Over White's last three starts, he has rather quietly pitched to a 1.93 ERA across 14 innings of work allowing just 8 hits while striking out 14 batters. His becoming the sixth man gives other guys, like workhorse Julio Urías, some much-needed rest.