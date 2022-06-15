Skip to main content
Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

Dodgers: Fringe Starter Set to Join LA Rotation as Sixth Man

Walker Buehler could be out for almost two months.

Feb 16, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Mitchell White (66) throws during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Walker Buehler could be out for almost two months.

The Dodgers appear to once again have a few things to figure out regarding their starting rotation. Unfortunately, Walker Buehler has been shut down due to a flexor strain and he could be out for almost three full months. 

Fortunately, they just got Clayton Kershaw back and the Dodgers could have a full rotation once again when Andrew Heaney returns, opening the possibility of a six-man rotation to compensate for the loss of Buehtane

According to Bill Plunket of the OC Register, rather than looking at who they may be able to trade for, Friedman is focusing on the options they already have to absorb the loss

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Those internal options begin with Mitch White who “will kind of be that sixth starter for now,” Friedman said.

Latest on Walker Buehler Injury, Will Dodgers Trade For Impact Starter, Frankie Montas, Castillo?

Over White's last three starts, he has rather quietly pitched to a 1.93 ERA across 14 innings of work allowing just 8 hits while striking out 14 batters.  His becoming the sixth man gives other guys, like workhorse Julio Urías, some much-needed rest. 

Walker BuehlerClayton KershawAndrew HeaneyJulio UriasLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18210390_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: NL West Rival Superstar's Return from Injury 'Moved Back'

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
USATSI_18408950_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar Encourages Young Fan Who Had Scary Moment in Batter's Box

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Jul 9, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers Dodgers manager (30) and third baseman Justin Turner (10) watch the action from behind a protective net during an intrasquad game at Dodgers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner and Doc Disagree On Cause of LA’s June Swoon

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Dismisses Trade for Starter Amid Injury Woes

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18525798_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: AL Team Wears Must-See Outfits for Road Trip

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18526271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: All-Star Outfielder's Fiance Provides Comical Injury Update

By Staff WriterJun 14, 2022
USATSI_18222157_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Superstar Welcomes Championships Expectations

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18048981_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch Dodgers Minor League Team Record MiLB First

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022