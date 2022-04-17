Skip to main content
Dodgers Get a Visit From Oscar Winning Actor on Jackie Robinson Day

Dodgers Get a Visit From Oscar Winning Actor on Jackie Robinson Day

None other than Denzel Washington paid the Dodgers a visit on Jackie Robinson Day.

None other than Denzel Washington paid the Dodgers a visit on Jackie Robinson Day.

The Dodgers first Friday night home game happen to land on a very important day in history - Jackie Robinson Day. The 75th anniversary of Jackie breaking the color barrier was an incredible night for the Dodgers and the baseball world at large.

Prior to the game, David Robinson, Jackie's youngest son, addressed the Dodgers team that was gathered around his father's statue. Jackie's wife, Rachel Robinson, was also in attendance for the momentous occasion. 

Those weren't the only special visitors the Dodgers received on the landmark day. Two-time Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington also took the time to come out to Dodger Stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to AM570's David Vassegh, Washington addressed the team prior to the game.

The Dodgers would go on to win their Jackie Robinson Day game against the Reds 3-1.

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18104078_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Part Of Record Setting Night For Cincinnati Reds Starting Pitcher

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18104361_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Trea Turner On The Key to His Hitting Streak

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
Corey Seager
News

Dodgers: Corey Seager Appears In Another See-To-Believe Highlight

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18097143_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tyler Anderson Explains His Dust Up and Verbal Exchange With Joey Votto

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
Trevor Bauer
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Addresses Latest Development in Trevor Bauer Situation

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Wears Custom Cleats on Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff WriterApr 16, 2022
USATSI_12539569_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Vin Scully Reveals Why Players Wear 42 on Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff WriterApr 16, 2022
News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher to Donate Salary From Jackie Robinson Day

By Staff WriterApr 15, 2022