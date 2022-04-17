Dodgers Get a Visit From Oscar Winning Actor on Jackie Robinson Day

The Dodgers first Friday night home game happen to land on a very important day in history - Jackie Robinson Day. The 75th anniversary of Jackie breaking the color barrier was an incredible night for the Dodgers and the baseball world at large.

Prior to the game, David Robinson, Jackie's youngest son, addressed the Dodgers team that was gathered around his father's statue. Jackie's wife, Rachel Robinson, was also in attendance for the momentous occasion.

Those weren't the only special visitors the Dodgers received on the landmark day. Two-time Oscar winning actor Denzel Washington also took the time to come out to Dodger Stadium.

According to AM570's David Vassegh, Washington addressed the team prior to the game.

The Dodgers would go on to win their Jackie Robinson Day game against the Reds 3-1.