Dodgers Get All-Star Right Hander Back from Injury

As expected, the Dodgers get some good news today as the club activates Tony Gonsolin from the 15-day injured list after missing more than one month with a forearm strain. The 2022 All-Star makes the start tonight at Dodger Stadium in what will be his final tune-up before the postseason.

In a corresponding move, rookie reliever Andre Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the fifth and final time he can be this season.

Gonsolin should be limited to three or four innings tonight, with the goal being to have him ready to throw four or maybe even five innings by the time his spot in the rotation comes up in the NLDS.

In 23 previous starts this season, the right-hander owns a 16-1 record with a 2.10 ERA, which would be best in baseball if he had enough innings under his belt to qualify for the ERA title.