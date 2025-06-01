Dodgers Get Brutal Grade on $182 Million All-Star Signing
The offseason could not have been much more successful than it was for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The organization acquired top talent like starting pitchers Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell and secured Dodgers like outfielder Teoscar Hernández and second baseman Tommy Edman for a few extra years.
Although at the time it seemed the Dodgers won the offseason, injuries to their new additions suggest otherwise.
Snell is considered by Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly to be one of the most disappointing free agent signings this season.
Signing Snell was one of the Dodgers’ first decisions in the offseason, as the organization signed the southpaw to a five-year, $182 million contract in November.
However, adding Snell to the rotation has not played out how the Dodgers would have hoped.
Kelly gave Los Angeles a “C” grade for signing Snell because his injury this season was predictable.
Except for 2018 and 2023 when Snell won the Cy Young award, the left-hander had not pitched more than 129.1 innings across the nine seasons he played before joining the Dodgers.
A combination of abductor and groin strains have sidelined Snell periodically since 2021.
Now, Snell sustained a shoulder injury that forced Los Angeles to place their new superstar on the injured list after just two starts.
Snell’s two Cy Young awards may have blinded the Dodgers’ front office from this glaring flaw.
The Dodgers transferred Snell to the 60-day IL on May 17, and there is no timeline for when he will return to the rotation.
Snell was cleared by doctors to resume his throwing program on May 14, according to the Dodgers injured list.
Kelly explained that the Dodgers “needed a horse” in their rotation – a role Snell is unable to fulfill.
Los Angeles has multiple talented pitchers, as they were expected to have five aces in the rotation ahead of the 2025 season.
But two months into the season, four of those five starting pitchers are unavailable to pitch.
Therefore, Kelly said the Dodgers need a durable pitcher who will be able to stay healthy for the entire season.
With two months left before the 2025 trade deadline, Los Angeles may consider going out to look for this “horse”.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.