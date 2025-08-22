Dodgers Getting Shohei Ohtani, $72 Million All-Star Back For Crucial Padres Series
With a massive series set to begin in San Diego starting Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers are about get some critical reinforcements.
After beating the Colorado Rockies by a score of 9-5 on Thursday afternoon, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Shohei Ohtani will be in the lineup for the Game 1 versus the Friars. Ohtani did not play on Thursday after taking a comebacker off the leg the night prior when pitching. The absence, however, was pre-planned.
Along with that news, Roberts also divulged that left-handed reliever Tanner Scott will be activated for the series.
The $72 million dollar man has had a bit of a rocky season up until this point considering the expectations he brought with him. He's sporting a 4.14 ERA on the year with a career-high seven blown saves. Scott, widely considered to be one of the best relievers in baseball, had been out with an elbow issue since his last appearance on July 21 against the Minnesota Twins.
There's even a chance that fellow reliever Kirby Yates also gets activated for this monstrous road series, potentially as soon as Saturday.
If anything, the return of Scott should function as a major shot in the arm for the ballclub. As currently constituted, the Dodgers are only one game up on their rival to the south. Los Angeles recently swept San Diego at home last week. The Padres surely will want to exact some revenge in front of what will likely be a raucous home crowd.
Scott's availability will surely be counted upon for some of the Padres' best left-handed hitters — chief among them Jackson Merrill (if healthy), trade deadline acquisition Ryan O'Hearn, slugger Gavin Sheets, and All-Star Luis Arraez.
In the three-game series, the Dodgers tentatively will roll out a starting pitching group sequentially featuring Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Snell beat the Padres last week throwing six shutout innings. Glasnow allowed only two earned runs in five innings while striking out eight batters. Yamamoto has plenty of experience versus the Friars dating back to last year's series-clinching performance in the NLDS.
San Diego reportedly will trot out a starting group featuring Yu Darvish (who lost to the Dodgers last week), Nestor Cortes (Freddie Freeman's old friend from last year's World Series), and Nick Pivetta.
