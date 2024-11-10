Dodgers GM Aims to Re-Sign All-Star with New Contract
One of the most important free agents the Los Angeles Dodgers will have to decide on is outfielder Teoscar Hernández. Hernández, who signed with the Dodgers on a one-year, $23 million deal last January, is interested to returning to the Dodgers next season.
Hernández has perhaps been more outspoken than any other player about wanting to remain a Dodger. Over the course of the season, he has expressed his desire to remain part of the team going forward, and even called signing with the Dodgers one of the best decisions he has ever made.
The Dodgers front office understands the impact that Hernández has brought to the team. Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes did not get too specific on an extension for Hernández during the MLB GM Meetings, but said the team is in talks with Hernández.
“Teo obviously meant a ton to this team," Gomes said, via MLB.com. "You saw what was on the field but his impact in the clubhouse, the way he mentored younger guys, he's a special guy on and off the field. “We’ll continue to have conversations with Teo. We love him, he knows that. He's a big part of what we did this year, so we'll keep talking and see how things play out."
During the 2024 campaign, Hernández proved to be one of the most pivotal additions to the club. As the Dodgers dealt with injuries to stars including Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, Hernández remained a steady force in the lineup all season. He played in 154 total games during the regular season, the second-most in his career.
Throughout those games, Hernández slashed .272/.339/.501 with 160 hits, 84 runs, a career-high 33 home runs, and 99 RBIs. In the postseason, Hernández hit .250 with 15 hits, eight runs, three home runs, and 12 RBIs. During the National League Division Series, Hernández hit one of the two home runs in Game 5 to seal a series win for the Dodgers. In the final game of the World Series against the New York Yankees, Hernández came up clutch once again with two RBIs.
Time and time again, Hernández showed his value to the Dodgers this season, proving that he is deserving of a multi-year deal with the Dodgers going forward.