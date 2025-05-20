Dodgers GM Gets Honest About LA Cutting Key Veteran
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently designated veteran Austin Barnes for assignment, putting an end to his 11 seasons in L.A.
With a team built for October, there was no choice but to look at how the team might improve, not just this season but for the future.
Catcher Dalton Rushing, the Dodgers' top prospect for the last two seasons, was batting .308 with an OPS of .938 this season in Triple-A, and was getting to a point where his talent at the plate called for some changes to be made behind it.
General manager Brandon Gomes saw how, due to a dip in Barnes' production, the team was relying more on starting catcher Will Smith, which resulted in overplaying the All-Star. Smith hit .272 in the first half of 2024, but just .206 after the All-Star break.
Gomes discussed how the move to part ways with Barnes was partially linked to this.
“It was part of the equation,” Gomes said. “Will did a great job this offseason, tackling his routine in a different way. We know some of it is the nature of the position. Some of it is the unfortunate dings that may or may not happen again.
“But it’s a perfect intersection of having Rushing there to plug in when it’s appropriate and be able to give Will days when he needs it, if he’s a little banged up. A lot of it was the combination of all that and helps the overall team flow a little bit better.”
Gomes also touched on how the jump to The Show often requires some growing pains, but the team is prepared to be patient with Rushing.
“Now it’s, ‘Okay, how do we handle a major-league staff and the day to day and getting to that,’” Gomes said of his new catcher. “There’s a little bit of a finishing-school component that you can’t teach in Triple-A. Our PD [player development] staff is excellent at getting to the five- or 10-yard line, maybe. To actually get it into the end zone, you kind of have to get a taste of it here."
Although it will hurt not seeing Barnes in the dugout, the future seems to be bright with Rushing as he looks to continue his offensive prowess. He's already 4-for-10 in his early appearances at the MLB level.
