Dodgers GM Heaps Praise on 'Under-The-Radar' Rookie Pitcher
Heading into the year, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a very star-studded bullpen.
Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips, Ben Casparius, Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech, and Anthony Banda all returned from the World Series squad. Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott were added to strengthen an already deep group.
As we fast-forward to August, a name not even mentioned in the group above has arguably been the most consistent reliever all year long.
The 26-year-old rookie Jack Dreyer is sporting a 3.03 ERA in 52 appearances (62.1 innings pitched). To put it plainly, he's been a godsend for a team needing productivity and consistency within the 'pen.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic wrote an interesting article in which he looked at the most 'under-the-radar' players for all of the contenders. This also analyzes which of these players are the most indispensable to their current teams.
When it comes to the Dodgers, Dreyer is the name pegged as being the one who came out of nowhere and is suddenly a vital member of the beleaguered bullpen.
"The Dodgers have had to withstand a slew of injuries in the bullpen and still have numerous relievers on the shelf, including Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates, Evan Phillips, Michael Kopech, Brock Stewart, Michael Grove and Brusdar Graterol," Bowden writes. "(Scott and Yates should return soon.) Somehow, they are still in first place. Dreyer, 26, has been crucial for the makeshift pen as it has tried to weather the injuries. He has posted a 3.03 ERA over 52 games. He ranks in the 97th percentile in xERA and in 94th percentile in barrel rate. Batters are hitting .189 against his four-seamer and .214 against his slider."
General manager Brandon Gomes was very bullish on the young left-handed reliever — specifically mentioning multiple traits that cater to Dreyer having a long and fruitful professional career moving forward.
“Dreyer has done everything, from being an opener to closing out games for us," Gomes said. "He shows the professionalism of a longtime veteran in just his first year in the big leagues.”
Dreyer ranks above the 90th percentile in xERA, barrel percentage, xBA, and pitching run value. He limits hard contact exceptionally well despite averaging roughly 92 miles per hour on his heater. Essentially a two-pitch pitcher, the depth Dreyer gets on his slider from a somewhat unusual arm slot has made life miserable for hitters.
As the playoffs inch closer and closer, one can assume that Dreyer will be counted upon in some high-leverage situations given how trustworthy and unequivocally essential he's become.
