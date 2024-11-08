Dodgers GM 'Hopes' Clayton Kershaw Re-Signs With Dodgers
Clayton Kershaw, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young winner, declined his $10 million player option, entering free agency despite pledging to remain a “Dodger for life.”
His decision came after a challenging season plagued by injuries, which saw him post a 2-2 record with a 4.50 ERA over seven starts. The move took many by surprise, especially considering Kershaw’s recent statements to fans at Dodger Stadium during the World Series Celebration.
There, he declared, "I'll be back, somehow. I don’t care. I’ll be back.”
Kershaw’s determination to keep playing became even clearer during the National League Championship Series. Speaking on FOX’s pregame show, he shared his intentions for the upcoming season, explaining that despite injuries, he feels ready to return.
“Mentally, I feel great. I had shoulder surgery last offseason, and... everything, my arm, feels great,” he said, adding that the surgery motivated him to keep going. “I don’t want to have surgery and shut it down. So I’m gonna come back next year and give it a go.”
The next day, he reiterated his loyalty to L.A., saying, “I just thought everyone kind of assumed and knew I was coming back. I didn’t really think about it. I’m going to be a Dodger.”
Brandon Gomes, the Dodgers’ general manager, confirmed the team’s desire to keep Kershaw, clarifying the opt-out during a recent MLB Network interview. According to Gomes, Kershaw’s decision may relate to the need for flexibility as he assesses his recovery.
"I think for Kersh it's kinda see where he's at into the offseason and continue to talk with his family and see how he comes on the other side of a couple things that he's having done," Gomes said. "Obviously, we want Kersh back. He wants to be back but I think it's very much like let's see how these next few months play out to see what position he's in."
Gomes expressed optimism for Kershaw’s return, underscoring the long-standing relationship between the player and the team.
“Our hope is to continue to have conversations and hopefully, Clayton is a Dodger for life."
For now, the future appears set for Kershaw in Los Angeles, even if contract terms remain up in the air. Fans and the Dodgers await further developments as the offseason unfolds.