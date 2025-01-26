Dodgers GM Provides Crucial Injury Update on Star Pitcher
The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced starting pitcher Roki Sasaki on Wednesday and reliever Tanner Scott on Thursday, both press conferences held at Dodger Stadium. However, there's still one more contract to be finalized.
Reports indicate the Dodgers have agreed to a deal with right-hander Kirby Yates, a move prompted by the news that Michael Kopech is suspected to miss some time at the start of the season due to right forearm inflammation.
General manager Brandon Gomes provided an update on Kopech's status Wednesday: "He's throwing and playing catch. We're going to see how he progresses. I don't think there's anything of concern at this point."
MLB insider Bob Nightengale said that while Kopech has been dealing with forearm inflammation, no structural damage has been identified. The Dodgers are expected to take a cautious approach with him early in the season.
Additionally, Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic noted that Kopech pitched through some discomfort during the postseason.
Kopech was a key acquisition for the Dodgers at the trade deadline. After being acquired from the White Sox in a three-team deal, he made an immediate impact, posting a 1.13 ERA over 24 innings in the second half. He struck out 33 percent of batters faced and generated swinging strikes on 15.8 percent of his pitches.
In 24 regular-season appearances with the Dodgers, Kopech went 4-0 with a remarkable 1.13 ERA. He converted all six of his save chances, striking out 29 and walking 10 batters.
Though Kopech lacked postseason experience, he thrived when called upon. Over 10 playoff games, he posted a 1-0 record with a 3.00 ERA and earned three holds, even without securing a save.
In the World Series, Kopech pitched 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on two hits. His contributions were vital to the Dodgers' bullpen, helping them claim their eighth World Series title.
While Kopech was successful in the postseason, his playoff performance did see some struggles. While he allowed just three runs over nine innings, he walked seven batters and struck out 10. His fastball remained as strong as ever, clocking in at 98-99 MPH.
At this point, the forearm inflammation seems more like something to monitor rather than a serious issue. Nightengale suggests Kopech could start the season on the injured list, though the team has not confirmed this publicly.
If Kopech does miss time, the Dodgers' deep bullpen, now bolstered by Yates, is well-equipped to manage his absence.
