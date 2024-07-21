Dodgers Have Spoken With AL Team About Massive Trade: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be on the verge of making a blockbuster trade as the deadline approaches. The Dodgers are expected to be big players by the July 30 deadline and are already doing their best to make a move before it.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Dodgers are already discussing a massive trade with the worst team in the league, the Chicago White Sox. Here are what the Dodgers are hoping to get in return.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have spoken to the White Sox about a blockbuster that would include Crochet, center fielder Luis Robert and perhaps reliever Michael Kopech, too," said Nightengale.
The Dodgers have been persistent in trying to acquire arguably the best pitcher this season, Garrett Crochet. Crochet is the top available pitcher in the trade market, and many other teams would love his services. L.A. not only would love to have him on their side, but oddly enough, they need him. The Dodgers lack a left-handed ace, and Crochet is that and then some.
Not only would potentially acquiring Crochet be huge for L.A., but they would also fix their other two needs by acquiring outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and reliever Michael Kopech. The Dodgers have four needs this trade deadline: a starting pitcher, relief pitcher, outfielder, and shortstop.
This trade would essentially kill three birds with one stone. Now, the Dodgers would have to pay a hefty price, but it could be worth it in the long run, and it could be the difference between lifting that Commisoner's Trophy or heading home early in October.
The pursuit for Crochet and the others will be fierce. Hopefully, L.A. can come out on top and bolster this All-Star roster even more.