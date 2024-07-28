Dodgers Have Zeroed in on Two Infielders at MLB Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are reported to be one of the busiest teams as the MLB trade deadline approaches.
The Dodgers have the pieces to make a blockbuster trade, and they are expected to make one to take this team to the next level. Although the Dodgers seem to be fine on paper, injuries have derailed this team a bit.
A trade is not only a want for L.A. but also a need.
Who will the Dodgers trade for? Los Angeles is in line for many impact players, including the promising infielders Nico Hoerner of the Cubs and Luis Rengifo of the Angels. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that these two could be in line for L.A.
"The Dodgers are currently without Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas. No wonder they're in trade talks trying to acquire Nico Hoerner of the Cubs or Luis Rengifo of the Angels."
The Dodgers were supposed to acquire Rengifo in 2020 in exchange for former Dodger champion outfielder Joc Pederson, but Angels owner Arte Moreno "grew impatient" and "pulled" the deal. The Dodgers also deemed the trade "unnecessary" after they acquired superstar Mookie Betts.
Rengifo is having a solid year. He is hitting over .300 with a .770 OPS, six home runs, 30 RBIs, and 82 hits in 272 at-bats.
Hoerner would instantly bolster the Dodgers' lineup, especially their defense. He was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2023 and is having a solid offensive season, batting .250 with 94 hits, four home runs, 33 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases in 376 at-bats. The Dodgers could use some grave help at third base, shortstop, or second base. Hoerner and Rengifo could fit that bill.