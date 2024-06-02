Dodgers Haven't Performed Well On Celebratory Day For Dave Roberts
Friday should have been celebratory for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They were back at Dodger Stadium after a lengthy road trip and it was manager Dave Roberts' birthday.
Instead of celebrating with a win for a gift, the Dodgers fell 4-1 to the Colorado Rockies dropped Roberts' birthday record as a manager to 3-5. As a player in Los Angeles, Roberts was 1-1 on May 31.
Roberts didn't go without any presents for his big day. Shohei Ohtani and his wife gave Roberts a birthday gift of Japanese Whiskey from Yoshinobu Yamamoto's hometown and an "amazing" box of chocolate.
When Roberts was asked who he though picked out the gift between Ohtani and his wife, he jokingly replied, "Her."
On Saturday night, Ohtani made Major League Baseball history when he stole his 100th career base becoming the second Japanese player in MLB history to record at least 100 career home runs and 100 career stolen bases. The first was Ichiro Suzuki.
Ohtani ranks third all-time in stolen bases by a Japanese player in MLB. The only man between him and Ichiro is Kazuo Matsui, who racked up 102 stolen bases between 2004 and 2010. Matsui played for the New York Mets, Rockies, and Houston Astros.
The Dodgers superstar is 14-for-15 on stolen base attempts through the first 57 games, with his only failed attempt coming on via pickoff on Saturday night. Ohtani is on pace for a career-high 38 stolen bases this season.