Skip to main content

Dodgers Hot Stove: Aaron Judge Reveals Free Agency Thinking and Hope

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is hitting free agency, and while the Yankees are where he wants to play, he understands that anything can happen at this point.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is going to be the biggest name on the free-agent market when free agency officially begins after the World Series. If he'd had it his way, it wouldn't have gotten this far.

As Lindsay Adler reports in The Athletic, Judge loves wearing the pinstripes and isn't itching to leave.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes,” Judge said of his interest in spending his career with the Yankees. “But, you know, we couldn’t get something done before spring training, and I’m a free agent.”

Once a player hits free agency, anything can happen. As Dodgers fans, we've seen both sides of that. Sometimes there's a player you can't imagine playing in any other uniform, and at the end of the day, he comes back where he belongs, like Clayton Kershaw after 2018 and 2021 and Justin Turner after 2016 and 2020. Other times, you can't imagine a player in a new uniform until it happens, like with Freddie Freeman last year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Realistically, the most likely outcome is still that Judge heads back to the Yankees. It's the only organization he's ever known, and he's already a legend there. But now that he's hitting free agency, he'll obviously listen to what other offers are out there.

The Dodgers are making noise about pursuing Judge, although it could just be to make sure the Giants pay top dollar if they end up signing him. But as Judge implied, anything can happen in free agency, and if the Dodgers decide they really want him, they have the money to go after him.

Aaron JudgeLos Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees

USATSI_19232036_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Posts On Social Media for First Time Since NLDS Loss

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19222114_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Polls: How Do Fans Feel About a Kenley Jansen Reunion?

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18985929_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB Network Insider Suggests Mookie Betts Move if Aaron Judge Signs in LA

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17000129_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Manager Says NLDS Collapse is Motivation to 'Get Better'

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19030198_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: SNLA Analysts Make the Case for Justin Turner's Return in 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18719006_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Aaron Judge Would Be A Perfect Fit For LA, Cost a Concern

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19269444_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Baseball Scout Says What We're All Thinking, LA Was a Boring Team in NLDS

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19101349_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Has a New Cereal Dedicated to Him

By Noah Camras