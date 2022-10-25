Dodgers Hot Stove: Aaron Judge Reveals Free Agency Thinking and Hope

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is going to be the biggest name on the free-agent market when free agency officially begins after the World Series. If he'd had it his way, it wouldn't have gotten this far.

As Lindsay Adler reports in The Athletic, Judge loves wearing the pinstripes and isn't itching to leave.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes,” Judge said of his interest in spending his career with the Yankees. “But, you know, we couldn’t get something done before spring training, and I’m a free agent.”

Once a player hits free agency, anything can happen. As Dodgers fans, we've seen both sides of that. Sometimes there's a player you can't imagine playing in any other uniform, and at the end of the day, he comes back where he belongs, like Clayton Kershaw after 2018 and 2021 and Justin Turner after 2016 and 2020. Other times, you can't imagine a player in a new uniform until it happens, like with Freddie Freeman last year.

Realistically, the most likely outcome is still that Judge heads back to the Yankees. It's the only organization he's ever known, and he's already a legend there. But now that he's hitting free agency, he'll obviously listen to what other offers are out there.

The Dodgers are making noise about pursuing Judge, although it could just be to make sure the Giants pay top dollar if they end up signing him. But as Judge implied, anything can happen in free agency, and if the Dodgers decide they really want him, they have the money to go after him.