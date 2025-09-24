Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Gets Honest About Having to Play in Minor Leagues
After a very promising career in South Korea, where he was a three-time KBO Golden Glove Award winner, Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim has had a rough start to his MLB career.
After signing with the Dodgers, Kim started the 2025 season in Triple-A before being called up in early May. Left shoulder bursitis in late July put Kim on the injured list, and he wasn't activated until early September.
The 26-year-old has made more plate appearances in the minor leagues (169) than the majors (161), and is batting just 1-for-14 in September. The likelihood of the young player making the postseason roster is slim, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, because of a concern about his ability to hit against left-handed pitchers.
Kim has taken the disappointing news in stride.
"Just like any player would say, getting a chance to play every day would obviously be ideal," Kim said. "But understanding my role — each player has a different role on the roster. So understanding that, I just prepare if I get a chance to play."
When asked specifically about his ability to hit against left-handed pitchers, Kim toed the company line.
"As a player, I’m willing to do whatever the team wants me to do,” he said. “My opinion is not important. I’m just ready to do whatever the team asks me to do.”
Kim's first season in the big leagues hasn't been entirely a disappointment, but his numbers are certianly down from his time in the KBO. He's averaging .283/.319/.375 at the plate and has two home runs in 66 games.
For Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes, there is a lot of potential for the young player to be a major contributor to the Dodgers going forward — but perhaps not in the 2025 postseason.
“Not at all,” Gomes said when asked if Kim's rookie season has been a disappointment. “I think for Hyeseong he made some meaningful strides with his swing. We feel even better about the defense, the baserunning – which we thought highly of. He’s an excellent defender, can really run the bases. We think there’s going to be versatility there with the potential to play the outfield in the future at a high level. And I think some of the hitting growing pains – we’ve seen some high highs and some low lows. I think overall with his makeup and his work ethic we’ll bet on him being able to continue to make the needed adjustments to be a successful offensive player.”
