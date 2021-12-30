Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu Reveals His Favorite Teammate is Justin Turner

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason hasn't been easy. Not only is the MLB lockout depriving fans of news, which may include signings, trades, or updates on their favorite players, but the organization also lost several big-name free agents before the lockout began.

Corey Seager went to Texas, while Max Scherzer decided to take his talents to New York. That transition hasn't been easy for fans to accept, but it isn't the first time feeling such agony. Beloved players such as Zack Greinke, Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson, and Hyun-Jin Ryu have all departed in recent years.

Hyun-Jin Ryu, especially, was a big loss as he just came off of an incredible year with the Dodgers. For the first time in his career, he was named an All-Star after posting a 14-5 record with a 2.32 ERA in 182 2/3 innings. Such great numbers led to him finishing second in Cy Young Award voting.

While it was definitely painful for Dodgers fans, it must have been even more so for Ryu himself, who spent six seasons with the team before going to Toronto. While on a talk show in his native country of Korea, Ryu was asked who among his Dodger and Blue Jays teammates was he closest to.

“It’s Justin Turner … We still kept in touch after I moved to Toronto. We send text messages. He video calls me from time to time.”

Which is not surprising. Justin Turner has not only been a clubhouse leader for a few years now but his ability to make people feel cared about is on the Dave Roberts level. He's just a good dude. So when JT was in talks with the Blu Jays we could safely assume his pal Ryu was hoping for a reunion.

