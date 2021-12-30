Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Hyun-Jin Ryu, Justin Turner

    Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu Reveals His Favorite Teammate is Justin Turner

    Author:

    The Los Angeles Dodgers' offseason hasn't been easy. Not only is the MLB lockout depriving fans of news, which may include signings, trades, or updates on their favorite players, but the organization also lost several big-name free agents before the lockout began.

    Corey Seager went to Texas, while Max Scherzer decided to take his talents to New York. That transition hasn't been easy for fans to accept, but it isn't the first time feeling such agony. Beloved players such as Zack Greinke, Kike Hernandez, Joc Pederson, and Hyun-Jin Ryu have all departed in recent years.

    Hyun-Jin Ryu, especially, was a big loss as he just came off of an incredible year with the Dodgers. For the first time in his career, he was named an All-Star after posting a 14-5 record with a 2.32 ERA in 182 2/3 innings. Such great numbers led to him finishing second in Cy Young Award voting.

    While it was definitely painful for Dodgers fans, it must have been even more so for Ryu himself, who spent six seasons with the team before going to Toronto. While on a talk show in his native country of Korea, Ryu was asked who among his Dodger and Blue Jays teammates was he closest to.

    Read More

    “It’s Justin Turner … We still kept in touch after I moved to Toronto. We send text messages. He video calls me from time to time.”

    Which is not surprising. Justin Turner has not only been a clubhouse leader for a few years now but his ability to make people feel cared about is on the Dave Roberts level. He's just a good dude. So when JT was in talks with the Blu Jays we could safely assume his pal Ryu was hoping for a reunion.

    More Dodgers News

    The Dodgers and outfielder Cody Bellinger reportedly agreed to a 1-year, $17 million contract for the 2022 season just before the MLB lockout went into effect.

    USATSI_11307400_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu Reveals His Favorite Teammate is Justin Turner

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16999124_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Top Backup Options to Freddie Freeman if LA Can't Sign Him

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16936180_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Was the Trea Turner Trade Worth it? 2021 Reviews

    16 hours ago
    Aug 29, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics in game two of a double header at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Why Bringing Back Zack Greinke Would Work for LA in 2022

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17069787_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Looking at a Path to Signing Freddie Freeman

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_16999939_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Exploring Re-Signing Albert Pujols, Pros and Cons

    Dec 28, 2021
    Trevor Bauer
    News

    Dodgers: There's No Time Frame in Trevor Bauer's Legal Situation

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_8317730_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Giants Sign Away LA Minor League Pitcher Brickhouse

    Dec 28, 2021