Dodgers: Ian Anderson Says Freddie Freeman Standing Ovation Threw Off His Game

The Dodgers got the Braves sweating early on Friday night. Atlanta starter Ian Anderson labored through 27 pitches to log the first three outs of the game, but he was able to limit the damage. Anderson coughed up two earned runs to the Dodgers despite loading the bases.

To be fair to Anderson though, it was far from a normal first inning. The second batter of the first inning was none other than Freddie Freeman, making his first appearance in Atlanta since signing with the Dodgers. The fans at Truist Park greeted Freeman with a standing ovation that lasted over a minute.

The homage to Freeman apparently threw off Anderson who blamed his poor start on the unique stoppage. Anderson admitted that Freddie deserved all the love, but it did have an effect on how he pitched on Friday.

“That’s part of the reason we all love playing here. We knew the fans were going to give him a great reception. He deserved every second of it. It was hard to focus back in. It felt like I was underwater a little bit in that first inning. I was just moving a little slow.”

The Braves starter finished four innings, but gave up four earned runs to the Dodgers. LA would go on to win the game 4-1 to take the first game of the three game series against the Braves.

The two teams will wrap up the weekend series on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. First pitch is set for 4:08PM PT.