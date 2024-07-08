Dodgers 'Ideally' Want to Add Everyday Outfielder at Trade Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be among the most active teams ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. It's clear the Dodgers could use some minor roster upgrades to bolster a lineup, rotation and bullpen with question marks in advance of what they hope will be a deep October run to the World Series.
The Dodgers are annually among the frontrunners for the top players on the trade market. However, the Dodgers' "ideal" target, according to The Athletic, is an everyday outfielder who could lengthen their lineup.
"Ideally, the Dodgers would want to add an everyday outfielder who could bat seventh when Mookie Betts and Max Muncy are healthy." That way, they could platoon Pages and Heyward in the eighth spot and use Gavin Lux or Miguel Rojas in the ninth."
Los Angeles has been linked to many outfielders, most notably Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox. Robert Jr. could be one of the more sought-after players in the trade market, and L.A. could go all-in on him. Although the two have been linked to each other, the latest update by USA Today's Bob Nightengale suggests the White Sox might hang on to the young star.
The other outfielders L.A. could seek if they choose to go that route is Tyler O'Neill of the Boston Red Sox, Brent Rooker of the Oakland Athletics, Taylor Ward of the Angels, or Lane Thomas of the Washington Nationals, to name a few.
The outfielder position is by far the weakest group on the team, so a move in that department could easily top Andrew Friedman's wish list.