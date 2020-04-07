Dodgers, iHeartMedia Los Angeles Launch COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The following is quoted directly from a press release, via the Los Angeles Dodgers:

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation, and iHeartMedia Los Angeles announced today that they will be providing critical donations to support local COVID-19 relief efforts that will aim to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos, including our most vulnerable populations and those on the front lines of this crisis. Relief efforts will address those experiencing homelessness, food insecurity, difficulty with basic needs and provide support for health care workers.

The campaign will kick off today, when the Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation and team partner California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) will deliver 100 pizzas and Dodger goodies to UCLA Health staff at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. CPK will also deliver 100 pizzas to UCLA Health staff at UCLA Medical Center Santa Monica on Wednesday. The team will announce future relief efforts with Dodger team partners throughout the month of April.

Relief efforts will bring together in-kind and monetary donations from the Dodgers, Dodgers Foundation, team partners, players, and fans, and direct the support to the organizations that need it most, providing more than 100,000 meals and $100,000 of in-kind donations. Dodgers Radio AM 570 LA Sports along with all iHeartMedia Los Angeles radio stations will utilize their platforms to raise awareness for the campaign with promotion throughout the month including on-air updates, interviews and digital support.

Fans can text “Relief” to 41623 or visit 00Dodgers.com/Relief to donate. A special online auction will also launch on April 8 and will feature autographed Dodgers memorabilia, jerseys from the 2020 roster, and game-used Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández jerseys from games in which the players homered.

Initial grants will be directed to the Los Angeles Food Bank, My Friend’s Place and the Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles. Additional funds raised will be directed to similar organizations with substantial need.

Initial in-kind donations will include food, hygiene necessities, clothing and promotional items distributed to the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Grab & Go Food Centers, the Dream Center and homeless shelters in partnership with City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. Additional donations will be provided to healthcare workers at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center, and affiliated UCLA Health medical facilities.

Dodger sponsors joining these efforts include: ARCO, California Pizza Kitchen, Dasani, Dunkin’ Brands of Southern California, Farmer John, Gatorade, Jack in the Box, Levy Restaurants, Mastercard, Postmates, Smart & Final Charitable Foundation and Southern California McDonald's.

The relief website also features community resources from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and UCLA Health, and education programs to include LA Reads’ Dodgers Reading Champions Challenge, the Dodgers Foundation’s Science of Baseball curriculum, Jr. Dodgers Program and Summer Slugger to support families with education continuity.