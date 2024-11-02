Dodgers' Impending Free Agent Makes it Known He Wants to Stay in LA
Teoscar Hernandez wasted no time making his free agency intentions clear after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ dramatic 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.
Shortly after clinching his first championship, Hernandez expressed his strong desire to stay in Los Angeles, a city and team he’s quickly come to call home.
“The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency. I will do whatever is possible to return. It’s not in my hands, but if it were, I’d pick them,” Hernandez said in a candid interview with ESPN Deportes.
Hernandez’s journey to becoming a World Series champion has been a long and winding one.
Breaking into the big leagues in 2018, he displayed early potential as a power hitter and earned two Silver Slugger awards over his first few seasons. Despite his individual success, postseason victories had always eluded him — until this year.
Ironically, Hernandez technically owns another World Series ring from his brief stint with the Houston Astros in 2017. Called up for a single game that season before an injury sent him back to the minors, Hernandez didn’t play in the postseason, though former teammate Jose Altuve advocated for him to receive a ring.
But this year’s achievement holds a deeper meaning, especially given the unity he feels with the Dodgers.
“Just the unit,” he said after Game 5. “We’re all together in this. Like I always say, we do not think about individual stuff. We just go there, we get ready, we prepare ourselves to get to the field and find a way to win that night.”
Hernandez’s one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers has proven a pivotal move for his career. This season, he hit 33 home runs, was selected to the All-Star team, and made history as the first Dodger to win the Home Run Derby. His defensive contributions are equally notable; last season, he led American League outfielders in assists and consistently ranked among the league’s top defenders.
As he eyes the next chapter, Hernandez is clear about his preference. After a career year and a World Series title, he’s hoping for a future that keeps him in Dodger blue for years to come.