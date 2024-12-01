Dodgers Infielder Suspended for 2025 Season
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Jose D. Hernandez was suspended for one year after he tested positive for boldenone and nandrolone under baseball's minor league drug program.
Hernandez, 21, will miss next season's Arizona Complex League as a result of the positive drug test. In 2024, he slashed .302/.394/.512 with four home runs, 21 runs batted in, and an OPS of .906 in 26 games. The shortstop also recorded six doubles, eight walks, and five stolen bases while striking out 21 times.
Since 2021, Hernandez is slashing 268/.390/.434 with 11 home runs and 77 runs batted in across 135 career minor league games.
Hernandez signed with the Dodgers as a minor league free agent in July 2019 out of Venezuela. His deal with the Dodgers included a $10,00 signing bonus.
Hernandez will have to sit out the 2025 season, which is a huge setback in his journey to the majors.